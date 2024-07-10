Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $308,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 430.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,741 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 119.6% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,517 shares of company stock valued at $813,092. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.5 %

SCI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

