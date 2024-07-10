Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $466,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Cabot by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cabot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Up 0.9 %

CBT traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,939. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $103.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.