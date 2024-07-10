Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $525,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,142,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after buying an additional 270,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,222,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

JLL stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.41. 6,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,160. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $213.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

