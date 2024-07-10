Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $602,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Landstar System by 8.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 335,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,407,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,416,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.51.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.