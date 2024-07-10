Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $779,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $328.00.

Pool stock traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.17. 514,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.54.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

