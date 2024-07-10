Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New $136,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 483,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 276,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,742 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 33.7% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 157.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. 5,988,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,855,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

