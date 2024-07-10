Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New $181,000 Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.68. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $276.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

