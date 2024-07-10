Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. 332,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.98. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

