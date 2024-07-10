Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 367,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,789,000 after acquiring an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 15,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.84. 30,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.42 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

