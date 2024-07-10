Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.82. 839,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,241. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

