Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 9,963 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KEX stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.60. 241,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,412. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $124.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEX

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,533.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $409,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,225. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.