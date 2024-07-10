Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $193,000 Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 319,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. 22,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $561.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Featured Stories

