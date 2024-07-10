Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $324,000 Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kennametal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,371,000 after purchasing an additional 305,542 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 496,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMT

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.