Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $423,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after purchasing an additional 467,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $4,004,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $20,683,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. 6,764,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

In related news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

