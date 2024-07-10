Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.79. 1,202,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,113. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $344.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

