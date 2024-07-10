Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.09. 86,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,414,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

