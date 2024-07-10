CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.78

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.75, with a volume of 171500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEU. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.94.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$197,140.84. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85. Insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $788,155 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

