CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
CF Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 97.2% per year over the last three years.
CF Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.57.
About CF Bankshares
CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.
