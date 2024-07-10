Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.1 %

PulteGroup stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 575,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,556. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.89.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.