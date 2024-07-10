Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,359,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,691 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $48,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $67,592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $11,182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,305,000 after buying an additional 349,035 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2,033.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 251,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 239,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $6,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 427,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,850. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

