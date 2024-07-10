Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LDOS traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.17. 535,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,600. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

