Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $11.41 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Waters worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.20.

WAT stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Waters’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

