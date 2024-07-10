Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $12.31 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $50,767,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.69. 971,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.74. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

