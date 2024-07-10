Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $12.52 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PTC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PTC by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PTC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in PTC by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,290,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.05. 866,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,414. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.54.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

