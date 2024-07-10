Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $14.61 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,437,000 after buying an additional 888,621 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,011,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,550,000 after acquiring an additional 198,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,406,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,043,000 after acquiring an additional 504,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. 1,330,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,513. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

