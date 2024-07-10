Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $43.49 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Waste Management worth $43,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,486,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 26,116.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,581,000 after acquiring an additional 844,298 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,299,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.09. The company had a trading volume of 580,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

