Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.15. The company had a trading volume of 242,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,389. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

