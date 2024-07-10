Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 970 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of AON worth $37,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.50.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.92. 310,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,683. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $344.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

