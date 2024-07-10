Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $32,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $1,156,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,099 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,103. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

