Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.82 and last traded at $60.00. 5,614,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 13,394,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.84 to $61.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

