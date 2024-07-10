Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $217.75 and last traded at $219.00. 2,615,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,642,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at $47,681,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

