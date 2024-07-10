Commerce Bank Acquires New Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 518,523 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,597,000. Commerce Bank owned 0.55% of NextEra Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. 464,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

