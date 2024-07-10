Commerce Bank Buys 90,357 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137,178 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,696,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,052,000 after acquiring an additional 110,754 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,928,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 941,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 45,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,688,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.52. 577,726 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

