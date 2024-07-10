Commerce Bank Sells 12,004 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:APO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.94. 361,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.35. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

