Commerce Bank Sells 2,295 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in CDW by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $2,235,000. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in CDW by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CDW by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CDW Price Performance
Shares of CDW traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.01. 295,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.97 and a 200-day moving average of $233.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a one year low of $184.99 and a one year high of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04.
CDW Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
