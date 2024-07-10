Commerce Bank Sells 27,143 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,143 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Sysco worth $21,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 769,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.