Commerce Bank Sells 3,893 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 120,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,135. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

