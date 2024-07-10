Commerce Bank Sells 925 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $21.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $628.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $455.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.