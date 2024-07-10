Comparing Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) & Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79% Illumina -28.71% 2.31% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prenetics Global and Illumina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $21.74 million 2.51 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -1.34 Illumina $4.50 billion 3.77 -$1.16 billion ($8.15) -13.09

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prenetics Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Illumina. Illumina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prenetics Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prenetics Global and Illumina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Illumina 2 11 8 0 2.29

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.01%. Illumina has a consensus target price of $157.62, suggesting a potential upside of 47.75%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Illumina.

Risk & Volatility

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illumina has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Illumina beats Prenetics Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest. It also provides whole-genome sequencing, genotyping, noninvasive prenatal testing, and product support services; and Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection test. In addition, the company is developing solutions to help accelerate cancer diagnoses, blood-based detection for minimal residual disease, and other post-diagnostic applications. The company serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. It markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. Illumina, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Diego, California.

