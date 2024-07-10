Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $400.70 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $47.93 or 0.00083059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $400.70 million and approximately $23.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00023197 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,584 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

