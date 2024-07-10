Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 1,056 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,591 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

