Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9,164.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,031,000 after purchasing an additional 968,723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4,163.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 882,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,352,000 after purchasing an additional 861,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,599,000 after buying an additional 842,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,348,000 after buying an additional 739,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

DUK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,068. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

