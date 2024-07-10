Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $2,303,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 180,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $153.75. The stock had a trading volume of 885,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $283.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.03.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

