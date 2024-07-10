Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. 14,005,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,140,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

