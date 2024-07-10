Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.28. 3,116,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,023. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

