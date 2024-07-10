Conagra Brands (CAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.