Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $3.29

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.40. Conduent shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 74,298 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. StockNews.com lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $681.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1,084.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

