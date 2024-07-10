Cormark Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$25.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.
LUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Price Performance
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold
In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Insiders sold a total of 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Gold
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.