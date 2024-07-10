Cormark Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$25.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.50.

Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 116,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,629. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Insiders sold a total of 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

