Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,685,876,000 after acquiring an additional 179,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $6.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.98. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

