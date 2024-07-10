Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 51,947 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 91.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,947 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

